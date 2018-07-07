Many Phuket yacht victims died despite wearing life-jackets

With the body count numbers still in flux, as the recovery mission continues, the Phuket PR Office says the official death toll is 33 tourists that have died with dozens still missing.
Strong winds and high waves sunk the dive yacht Phoenix, packed with mainly Chinese visitors, late on Thursday afternoon when a weather front came in from the Andaman Sea.
Full story: The Nation
By The Thaiger & The Nation
