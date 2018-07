CHONBURI, 7th July 2018 (NNT) – The body of former Thai navy seal Saman Kunan, who died inside Tham Luang Cave during a rescue operation will be taken by air to his hometown Roi Et, today.

On Friday, the body was airlifted by a C-130 Hercules military plane to Sattahip Naval Base to receive a royally-sponsored funeral, courtesy of His Majesty the King.

