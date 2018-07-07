New head of Pattaya Baht Bus Council to enforce the rules





PATTAYA:–The new head of the Pattaya Baht Bus Co-operative launched a committee tasked with investigating drivers violating traffic rules.

Sutab Sukuojai laid out his plans and policies to members and Banglamung District officials at a June 28 meeting at the co-op’s Pattaya office.

The new chairman said he will help the army and police crackdown on drivers parking illegally, not using bus stops and straying from assigned routes. It has also been announced, much to the surprise of baht bus drivers, expats and tourists that standing in the baht bus or on the back of the baht bus will be banned.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News