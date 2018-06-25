Mother arrested while riding with son, 4, to deliver drugs in Chon Buri

Interior Ministry officials were saddened to see a four-year-old boy sobbing and begging his mother not to leave him after she was arrested for drugs offences in Chon Buri on Sunday night.

Ple (real name withheld), 31, was arrested at 11pm in front of a convenience store on Thessaban 17 road in Tambon Huay Yai, Bang Lamung district in a sting operation led by Sattahip district chief Anuchai Inthasorn, while delivering 2.58 grams of crystal meth or “ice” to an undercover official.

By The Nation