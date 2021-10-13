  • October 13, 2021
Duterte Threatens to Inoculate Sleeping Filipinos with COVID Vaccine

COVID-19 in Philippines. The Pandemic Sub-National Reference Laboratory at the Jose B. Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital in San Fernando City, Pampanga on 9 May 2020. Photo: Asian Development Bank / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, in a late-night speech, threatened to have Filipinos forcibly inoculated against COVID-19 in their sleep if they were reluctant to receive vaccinations, but the presidential palace later brushed off the comments as a “joke.”

In remarks made during a televised cabinet meeting on Monday evening, Duterte expressed frustration over the spread of COVID-19, which has infected more than 2.6 million Filipinos since the pandemic began.

“I know a lot of people do not want to be vaccinated,” Duterte said. “That is the problem, those who refuse vaccination.”

The president called for village officials to scour neighborhoods for people refusing to be vaccinated.

“Let’s enter their homes while they are sleeping and inoculate them,” he said. “I will lead the journey.”

Duterte insisted that everyone who is eligible for vaccines be inoculated. He said it was their “civic duty to protect others and also allow us to turn the page to get everyone back on track to normalcy.”

Duterte appeared to be serious in his comments. But he was asked on Tuesday about Duterte’s comments, presidential spokesman Harry Roque described them as a “joke only.”

This was not the first time the president, whose six-year term ends in 2022, has made controversial statements or threats.

In June, he caused a stir when he threatened Filipinos who refused to be inoculated to leave the country.

At the time, Roque, a former human rights lawyer, said Duterte could compel compulsory vaccinations if supported by legislation.

Full story: BenarNews

Marielle Lucenio and Jojo Riñoza
Manila

Copyright ©2021, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.



