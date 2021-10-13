  • October 13, 2021
Health ministry dispels allegation of radioactive contaminants in mRNA vaccines

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. Photo: Kerstin & Paul Rockstein / BioNTech / CC-BY-SA 3.0 (DE).




The Ministry of Public Health has addressed allegations of Pfizer’s mRNA vaccines being contaminated with radiation, asserting that COVID-19 vaccines used in Thailand are safe.

Dr. Chawetsan Namwat, the director of the Emergency Health Hazard and Disease Control Division, Department of Disease Control, said vaccines imported into Thailand were safe as they have already been put to use in other countries. Each lot of imported vaccine undergoes quality inspection, and any detection of abnormalities would prompt a suspension of the vaccine’s use and recall for the purpose of disposal.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Suwit Rattiwan,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand



