BANGKOK, Oct 12 (TNA) – Tropical Storm Kompasu will arrive in Thailand on Oct 14 and will bring more rains than Storm Lionrock did, said Nattapon Nattasomboon, director-general of the Meteorological Department.

He said that after passing the Philippines, Tropical Storm Kompasu would reach Hainan Island of China on Oct 13, move to Vietnam and head towards Thailand.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA