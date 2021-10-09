Warning Issued about Tropical Storm Lionrock









BANGKOK, Oct 8 (TNA) – A depression became Tropical Storm Lionrock in South China Sea and will land in upper Vietnam on Oct 10-11, the Meteorological Department reported.

Meanwhile, the powerful southwestern monsoon covered the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand. As a result, there will be heavy rains in some parts of the South. Winds and waves will be stronger in the Andaman Sea and the upper part of the Gulf of Thailand. The department advised boat operators take precautions and keep small boat ashore for the time being.

