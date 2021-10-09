Nonthaburi riverside restaurant succeeds thanks to floods









It might seem that, after the forced closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the floods in Thailand would be the final blow to this restaurant in northern Bangkok.

But nothing could be further from the truth. Its owner has turned adversity into an unexpected opportunity. “I’m very lucky that customers like it. The floods have not prevented them from coming here to have a good time,” she says.

A flood-hit restaurant in Thailand has become an unlikely dining hotspot after fun-loving foodies began flocking to its water-logged deck to eat amid the lapping tide. (AP) pic.twitter.com/Gby3dFyy3N — The Voice of America (@VOANews) October 7, 2021

Inexplicably, customers enjoy the experience of eating with their legs submerged in the water. Waves caused by boats sailing down the Chao Phraya River occasionally knock over the wooden benches, much to the amusement of diners. It is the most anticipated moment of the evening, a curious example of how to transform a difficult moment into a business opportunity.

Some 30 provinces in northern and central Thailand have been affected by flooding in recent weeks, raising the level of the famous Chao Phraya River that flows through Bangkok.

-Thailand News (TN)





