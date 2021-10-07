  • October 7, 2021
Heavy rain forecast for most parts of Thailand, 14 provinces warned of flash floods

Heavy rain in Surasak, Sri Racha District, Chon Buri. Photo: song songroov.




People living in Thailand’s central, lower north-eastern, eastern and southern regions have been warned to brace for heavy rain in the next 24 hours, which may result in flash floods in some areas and overflowing rivers, due to the influence of a strong south-westerly monsoon looming over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand and an atmospheric depression in the central South China Sea, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

In the meantime, the National Water Directorate has issued a warning of possible flash flooding and landslides in some areas of 14 provinces in lower central, lower north-eastern, eastern and upper southern regions today (Thursday) until tomorrow, due to the strengthening of the south-westerly monsoon.

