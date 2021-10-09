  • October 9, 2021
Parties reveal PM candidates for next general election

The new Thailand’s parliament under construction in Bangkok. It is called Sappaya-Sapasathan. Photo: Supanut Arunoprayote. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Several political parties have already signaled the names of persons they would be nominating as prime ministerial candidates. While most parties nominate their party leader, the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) announced it was nominating the incumbent prime minister, Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, PM candidate for the next term. The opposition Pheu Thai Party however remained tight-lipped on who it would nominate.

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, said he would back Gen Prayut and that he was not upset for not getting the nomination.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



