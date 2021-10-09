Parties reveal PM candidates for next general election









BANGKOK (NNT) – Several political parties have already signaled the names of persons they would be nominating as prime ministerial candidates. While most parties nominate their party leader, the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) announced it was nominating the incumbent prime minister, Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, PM candidate for the next term. The opposition Pheu Thai Party however remained tight-lipped on who it would nominate.

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, said he would back Gen Prayut and that he was not upset for not getting the nomination.

