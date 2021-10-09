Thai Civil Court rejects plea to suspend public gathering restrictions









The Thai Civil Court today (Friday) dismissed a plea for restrictions on public gatherings to be lifted, submitted by Internet Law Reform Dialogue (iLaw) and two Ratsadon anti-establishment protesters.

In the petition, the trio, including two who are facing charges for defying the state of emergency, asked the court to revoke the restrictions on public gatherings, claiming that they are were intended to prevent people from attending political gatherings and not to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They also demanded compensation from Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and five others.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





