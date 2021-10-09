  • October 9, 2021
Thai Civil Court rejects plea to suspend public gathering restrictions

Anti-government Protest at Kaset Intersection in Bangkok on 19th October 2020. Photo: Khaosod English. Creative Commons 4.0 share-alike permission has been agreed by Khaosod English News Chief Teeranai Charuvastra on October 23rd.




The Thai Civil Court today (Friday) dismissed a plea for restrictions on public gatherings to be lifted, submitted by Internet Law Reform Dialogue (iLaw) and two Ratsadon anti-establishment protesters.

In the petition, the trio, including two who are facing charges for defying the state of emergency, asked the court to revoke the restrictions on public gatherings, claiming that they are were intended to prevent people from attending political gatherings and not to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They also demanded compensation from Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and five others.

