  • October 9, 2021
Woman, girl drown in Korat canal

A canal or khlong in Thailand. Photo: icon0com / PxHere.




NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A woman and a 10-year-old girl drowned in a canal in Phimai district while two other children were rescued after being swept away from a flooded road on Friday evening.

Rescue volunteers from Hook 31 and Sawang Mettra Phimai rescue units were the first responders after being informed about the incident in Khlong Hua Talad at Ban Nong Sung village in tambon Tharn Lalord, said Pol Lt Col Panya Pratangwesa, investigation chief at Phimai police station, who was reported at around 4.30pm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST



