  • September 10, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Pattaya
  3. German ex-pat rescued…

German ex-pat rescued in Pattaya after setting his own house on fire

German ex-pat rescued in Pattaya after setting his own house on fire

A firefighter at the Port of Laem Chabang in Pattaya, Thailand. Photo: Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy.



A German ex-pat has sustained several injuries after he reportedly set his own home on fire then proceeded to inflict self-harm on himself with a knife this afternoon in the Pattaya area (September 9th).

The Banglamung Police were notified of the incident at around 1:00 P.M. today, September 9th, 2021, at a residential home in Naklua, Banglamung.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By GoongNang(GN)
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Hoteliers in Pattaya call for assistance, say foreign buyers sniffing around
Pattaya

Hoteliers in Pattaya call for assistance, say...

September 10, 2021
Pattaya businesses hope to see foreign tourists soon
Pattaya

Pattaya businesses hope to see foreign tourists...

September 9, 2021
Fire at Overcrowded Prison in Indonesia Kills at Least 41 People
Asia

Fire at Overcrowded Prison in Indonesia Kills...

September 8, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.