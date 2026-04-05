British Man Attacks American in Udon Thani

UDON THANI — A 29-year-old British man allegedly attacked a 65-year-old American with a wooden pestle at his home in Nong Wua So district on April 3, in what police describe as an attempted robbery, leaving the victim with a head wound requiring stitches and injuries to his eye.

British Tourist Attacks Thai Police Officer Inside 7-Eleven, Video Sparks Outrage

The suspect, identified as B. L. W., was arrested after fleeing the scene and hiding nearby. He had previously attended a two-week agricultural training course at the property, which is run by the victim’s Thai wife, 55-year-old Porntip Sebring. The couple operate a 22-rai farm under the Khok Nong Na model and host foreign students annually. B. L. W. had visited in November 2025 and was believed to have left Thailand, but resurfaced days before the attack after reportedly causing problems in Buriram and overstaying his visa.

Attack Details

According to Porntip, B. L. W. arrived at their home carrying a black backpack and asked to stay. Her husband, R. S., refused and declined to assist with visa sponsorship, citing legal concerns, and told him to leave. Shortly after Porntip left the house, she received a video call from her husband showing him bleeding from the head.

R. S. later told her that B. L. W. re-entered the house armed with a pestle and demanded motorcycle keys, vehicle documents and cash. When he refused, B. L. W. allegedly threatened him before striking him repeatedly on the head and face. Despite his injuries, R. S. managed to restrain B. L. W., disarm him and strike back before the suspect pleaded for his life and fled.

Arrest and Charges

Police located B. L. W. the following morning hiding in a rubber plantation approximately 200 metres from the property. He was taken into custody and faces charges of night-time trespass and causing bodily harm. Authorities said additional charges may be filed pending further investigation.

Victim’s Statement

Porntip said she felt deeply betrayed, stating she had treated B. L. W. like family during his time as a student. She confirmed the couple would pursue legal action to the fullest extent and expressed concern for their safety if he were allowed to remain in Thailand.

Ongoing Investigation

Police confirmed the suspect admitted knowing the victims and returning to seek accommodation, but said the dispute escalated into violence. Investigators are continuing to examine the case and any further offences linked to the suspect’s actions.

Gunman Attacks Police Officers in Bangkok Condominium Incident

According to Daily News, authorities will proceed with legal action while reviewing B. L. W.’s immigration status, including his visa overstay. The case serves as a cautionary tale about the risks of opening one’s home to former students — and the devastating consequences when trust is broken.

-Thailand News (TN)