Diesel Up Another 2.80 Baht per Liter as Subsidy Cut Continues

BANGKOK — Diesel prices rose another 2.80 baht per litre at 5am on Sunday as the state Oil Fuel Fund further reduced its subsidy on the fuel, marking the latest in a series of increases that have pushed prices steadily higher.

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The increase followed a resolution by the management committee of the Oil Fuel Fund on Saturday to cut the fund’s subsidy on diesel prices by 2.61 baht per litre — from 20.71 baht to 18.10 baht per litre for B7 diesel, and from 22.22 baht to 19.61 baht per litre for B20 biodiesel.

New Prices

As a result, the B7 diesel price rose from 47.74 baht to 50.54 baht per litre. The B20 diesel price increased from 42.74 baht to 45.54 baht per litre. The prices quoted are for the Bangkok area and exclude local taxes. Petrol prices remain unchanged.

The price of diesel in Thailand has gone from $.50/ltr to $1.30/ltr. It’s caused 50% of Thai fishing boats to dock because fuel costs more than they can get do the catch. Next step: layoff Thai fishing employees which will have terrible impacts on the already tough economy. — Gigzer Dude (@Currygregisback) April 4, 2026

Price increases

The latest hike continues a trend of regular price increases as the government gradually unwinds fuel subsidies that have strained the Oil Fuel Fund’s finances. The fund has been running a significant deficit, prompting authorities to reduce subsidies and allow retail prices to rise toward market levels.

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For motorists and transport operators, the cumulative effect of successive increases has added significant pressure to household and business budgets, with diesel now trading at levels substantially higher than before the Middle East conflict disrupted global energy supplies. The government has indicated that further adjustments may be necessary as it continues to balance the fund’s financial stability with the impact on consumers.

-Thailand News (TN)