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Diesel Up Another 2.80 Baht per Liter as Subsidy Cut Continues

BANGKOK — Diesel prices rose another 2.80 baht per litre at 5am on Sunday as the state Oil Fuel Fund further reduced its subsidy on the fuel, marking the latest in a series of increases that have pushed prices steadily higher.

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The increase followed a resolution by the management committee of the Oil Fuel Fund on Saturday to cut the fund’s subsidy on diesel prices by 2.61 baht per litre — from 20.71 baht to 18.10 baht per litre for B7 diesel, and from 22.22 baht to 19.61 baht per litre for B20 biodiesel.

New Prices

As a result, the B7 diesel price rose from 47.74 baht to 50.54 baht per litre. The B20 diesel price increased from 42.74 baht to 45.54 baht per litre. The prices quoted are for the Bangkok area and exclude local taxes. Petrol prices remain unchanged.

Price increases

The latest hike continues a trend of regular price increases as the government gradually unwinds fuel subsidies that have strained the Oil Fuel Fund’s finances. The fund has been running a significant deficit, prompting authorities to reduce subsidies and allow retail prices to rise toward market levels.

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For motorists and transport operators, the cumulative effect of successive increases has added significant pressure to household and business budgets, with diesel now trading at levels substantially higher than before the Middle East conflict disrupted global energy supplies. The government has indicated that further adjustments may be necessary as it continues to balance the fund’s financial stability with the impact on consumers.

-Thailand News (TN)

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Thailand News delivers the latest updates and in-depth coverage on all things Thailand. We offer a wide array of topics, including breaking news, politics, tourism, business, culture, lifestyle, and entertainment. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

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