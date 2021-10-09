  • October 9, 2021
Flood-battered Uthai Thani, Nakhon Sawan get help from DPM Wissanu

Man carrying bags during Thailand floods. Photo: EU/ECHO/Mathias Eick.




UTHAI THANI, 9 October 2021 (NNT) – Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam on Saturday made a visit to flood-hit Uthai Thani province to hand out relief packages to affected communities.

A total of 1,500 bags of relief items were distributed among local residents. On this occasion, the deputy premier took the opportunity to inquire into the plights and issues local communities were facing so that the administration could roll out support accordingly. Their inputs will also be incorporated into government policies and future development projects. Two communities he traveled to were Sakae Krang and Hat Thanong in the capital district of the inundated city.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



