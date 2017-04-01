Merkel Calls on Refugees to Respect German Values, Laws

German Chancellor Angela Merkel stated that refugees seeking security in Germany had to respect German values and stressed that Germans, in turn, should show openness.

BERLIN (Sputnik) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called on refugees on Saturday to respect German laws and values and show interest in the German lifestyle.

“We expect that people who have come to us will abide by our laws and show some interest in our way of life,” Merkel told Syrian journalist Hamdi Kassar in a daily podcast on the chancellor’s official website.

