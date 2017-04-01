Saturday, April 1, 2017
Fire guts 20 Pratunam clothing shops

Clothes stalls in Bangkok
A fire on Saturday gutted more than 20 shops and caused about 50 million baht in damage at the old Chaimongkol clothing market in Pratunam area of Ratchathewi district in Bangkok. No injuries were reported.

The fire broke out at the Cos shop and spread through six buildings selling clothing at the market on Ratchaprarop Road, said Pol Capt Chanon Kaewsom, deputy investigation chief at the Phaya Thai police station. The blaze was reported at 5.10am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

