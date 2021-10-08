Police prevent ‘Talugas’ protesters from gathering in Din Daeng after officer got shot in the head









The metropolitan police will remain on the offense in dealing with hard core “Talugas” protesters at Bangkok’s Din Daeng intersection, by preventing them from gathering, said Pol Maj-Gen Jirasant Kaewsang-ek, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, today (Friday), after an officer got shot in the head in a clash on Wednesday.

Yesterday, dozens of local police were deployed to the Din Daeng area from 6pm, before the arrival of the young protesters, and they remained there until very late at night. No protesters showed up for the first time in more than two months.

