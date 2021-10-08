  • October 8, 2021
Outrage as Denmark Evacuates More Daesh Women and Children From Syria

Daesh militant waving a ISIS flag. Photo: VOA.




Three Daesh women and their fourteen children have been repatriated to Denmark in a government effort from the al-Roj detention camp for former terrorists, militants and sympathisers in Syria, Danish Radio reported.

The women, who willingly travelled to Syria and joined Daesh in 2014, were placed police custody and are scheduled to appear at preliminary court hearings behind closed doors, charged with joining Daesh.

The National Board of Social Services said that the children will have “calm” futures and would not be given special treatment “of either positive or negative variety”.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Igor Kuznetsov
Sputnik International



