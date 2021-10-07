  • October 7, 2021
Fire breaks out at state quarantine hotel in Samut Prakan last night

Bang Khen Fire station in Bangkok. Photo: ::::=UT=:::: CC BY-SA 3.0.




A fire broke out at a Covid-19 State Quarantine accommodation in the Bang Phli District of Samut Prakan last night, October 6th. More than 80 quarantined Thai and foreigners were evacuated.

Firefighters and police officials from the Bang Kaeo Police Station arrived at the scene at around 9:00 PM. after getting reports of a large cloud of thick smoke coming out from the basement of the well-known quarantine hotel, primarily used for people returning to Thailand from overseas.

By Nop Meechukhun
The Pattaya News



