  • October 7, 2021
Prayut concerned over shooting of police officer during last night’s protest

Prayut Chan-o-cha offering a speech during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed concern for a police officer who sustained serious injury when he was shot during a protest by the “Talugas” group at Din Daeng intersection last night and has ordered that the injured officer be given close medical care, said Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonchana today.

A bullet of, as yet, unknown calibre pierced the officer’s helmet and became embedded in the skull of Pol Lance Corporal Techwit Lettensen, as he was on duty in the vicinity of the Din Daeng apartments in Din Daeng Soi 1 at about 1amthis morning.

Share this article:

