A special police task force raided the Din Daeng flats in Bangkok, making many arrests, after a riot policeman on duty in the area was shot and seriously wounded on Wednesday night.

Pol L/Cpl Detwit Ledtenson was shot in the head about 10.43pm behind Din Daeng flat 1 on Chaturathit Road, also known as Soi Saeng Uthaithip, and rushed to Police General Hospital.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST