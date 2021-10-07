Don Mueang Airport Readies Flood Prevention









BANGKOK, Oct 6 (TNA) – The management of Don Mueang airport is closely monitoring water situations and is ready to prevent flooding at the airport, said its general manager Thanee Chuangchoo.

He said that the airport’s drainage system could handle up to 80 millimeters of rainwater in the first hour of rain and there were also three ponds that could additionally hold 1 million cubic meters of water. Besides, there were pumps to drain water from the airport compound directly to the Prem Prachakorn Canal.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA





