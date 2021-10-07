  • October 7, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Bangkok
  3. Don Mueang Airport…

Don Mueang Airport Readies Flood Prevention

Don Mueang Airport Readies Flood Prevention

Nok Air Boeing B 737 at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok. Photo: Aeroprints.com.




BANGKOK, Oct 6 (TNA) – The management of Don Mueang airport is closely monitoring water situations and is ready to prevent flooding at the airport, said its general manager Thanee Chuangchoo.

He said that the airport’s drainage system could handle up to 80 millimeters of rainwater in the first hour of rain and there were also three ponds that could additionally hold 1 million cubic meters of water. Besides, there were pumps to drain water from the airport compound directly to the Prem Prachakorn Canal.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Fire breaks out at state quarantine hotel in Samut Prakan last night
Bangkok

Fire breaks out at state quarantine hotel...

October 7, 2021
Prayut concerned over shooting of police officer during last night’s protest
News

Prayut concerned over shooting of police officer...

October 7, 2021
Heavy rain forecast for most parts of Thailand, 14 provinces warned of flash floods
News

Heavy rain forecast for most parts of...

October 7, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.