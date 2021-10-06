  • October 6, 2021
Activists remember 6 October 1976 massacre at Thammasat University

Thammasat University Campus. Photo: Vasavasti.




Little has changed in the 45 years since students and activists were massacred by the military and rightwing radicals at Thammasat University, sending many survivors fleeing into the jungle where they took up arms against the authoritarian government.

This point was made by speakers when activists and members of the victims’ families gathered on Wednesday at the memorial at Thammasat University to the victims of the Oct 6, 1976 purge to pay their respects.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Aekarach Sattaburuth
BANGKOK POST



