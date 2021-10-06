  • October 6, 2021
Police say 47 million baht to repair five water cannon trucks not expensive

Thai police using water cannon to disperse protesters on Rama I Road in Bangkok, beneath Siam BTS Station, on 16 October 2020. Photo: Prachatai / Youtube. CC BY 3.0.




The Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) has described the estimated 47 million baht price tag for repairs to five water cannon trucks as “reasonable”, because the vehicles all sustained heavy damage during anti-government protests, according to Pol Maj-Gen Nithithorn Chintakanon, deputy spokesman of the MPB.

He said the five trucks, which were imported from South Korea at a cost of 25 million baht each, were heavily damaged by anti-government protesters, especially their engines, due to the sand allegedly put into the fuel tanks by some protesters.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



