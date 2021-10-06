Life in Thailand getting back to normal – but only if you are vaccinated









If you haven’t had your COVID-19 jab yet, then your life in Thailand may be very different from those who have already been vaccinated. This is because of new “COVID-Free Setting” rules that bar unvaccinated people from accessing certain services.

From October 1, several businesses in strictly controlled zones reopened under tight COVID-Free Setting rules. Some gyms, for instance, have banned unvaccinated members from using their facilities.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





