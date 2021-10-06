  • October 6, 2021
Life in Thailand getting back to normal – but only if you are vaccinated

People wearing masks on MRT train in Bangkok during COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Prachatai / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




If you haven’t had your COVID-19 jab yet, then your life in Thailand may be very different from those who have already been vaccinated. This is because of new “COVID-Free Setting” rules that bar unvaccinated people from accessing certain services.

From October 1, several businesses in strictly controlled zones reopened under tight COVID-Free Setting rules. Some gyms, for instance, have banned unvaccinated members from using their facilities.

By Thai PBS World



