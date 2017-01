Former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra on Thursday testified to the Central Administrative Court in a case in which she petitioned for the scrapping of an executive order for her to pay the state 35.7 billion baht in compensation for the loss from the controversial rice pledging scheme that she was held accountable.

She was accompanied by three lawyers during the pre-trial hearing.

By Thai PBS Reporters