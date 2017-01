The Pattaya Court Thursday issued arrest warrants against a Briton and a South African man accusing of murdering a British businessman in Pattaya on Tuesday.

Chon Buri police chief Pol Maj Gen Somprasong Yenthuam said the court approved the warrants against Miles Dicken Turner, who holds a British passport, and Abel Caldeira Bonito, who holds a South African passport.

Full story: The Nation

NATION MULTIMEDIA