BANGKOK, 26 January 2017 (NNT) – Deputy Prime Minister Tanasak Patimapakorn plans to attract a major private corporation from China to build a tourism complex project on a man-made island.

The deputy premier presided over the opening ceremony for “Tourism Towards Prosperity and Sustainability” as Evergrande, a big Chinese private firm, is interested to invest in the tourism complex project on the man-made island in Thailand.

