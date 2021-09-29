Bangkok police to charge naked protester for indecent exposure in public









Bangkok police will summon woman to acknowledge a charge of indecent exposure for undressing in public, during a protest by the anti-government “Talufah” group at Nang Lerng intersection, near Government House on Tuesday.

Pol Maj-Gen Piya Tavichai, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said today (Wednesday) that the woman, identified as Worawan Sae Aung, aka “Pa Pao”, could face a fine of up to 5,000 baht if convicted, in accordance with Section 388 of the Criminal Code, for undressing in public to protest against the alleged harsh handling of the protesters.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





