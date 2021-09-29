  • September 29, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Bangkok
  3. Bangkok police to…

Bangkok police to charge naked protester for indecent exposure in public

Bangkok police to charge naked protester for indecent exposure in public

Isuzu NKR Prisoner transport truck of the Royal Thai Police, at Na Wa Police station, Thailand. Image: Mattes.




Bangkok police will summon woman to acknowledge a charge of indecent exposure for undressing in public, during a protest by the anti-government “Talufah” group at Nang Lerng intersection, near Government House on Tuesday.

Pol Maj-Gen Piya Tavichai, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said today (Wednesday) that the woman, identified as Worawan Sae Aung, aka “Pa Pao”, could face a fine of up to 5,000 baht if convicted, in accordance with Section 388 of the Criminal Code, for undressing in public to protest against the alleged harsh handling of the protesters.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Bangkok prepares for floods as more rain is likely
Bangkok

Bangkok prepares for floods as more rain...

September 26, 2021
Trans woman arrested in Bangkok after being accused of violating Islamic law in Malaysia
Bangkok

Trans woman arrested in Bangkok after being...

September 24, 2021
Five traffic police kiosks in Bangkok torched during curfew Thursday morning
Bangkok

Five traffic police kiosks in Bangkok torched...

September 23, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.