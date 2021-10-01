  • October 2, 2021
Fire guts Chiang Mai pub, manageress killed

Fire guts Chiang Mai pub, manageress killed

HINO truck fire engine in Thailand. Photo: Dickelbers. CC BY-SA 4.0.




A fire destroyed a popular pub in Muang district of Chiang Mai late Friday morning and the manageress was found dead in the ruins.

The blaze at the Tawandang Mahason pub in tambon Suthep was reported to police about 10.30am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



