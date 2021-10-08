Russian consul general gives his views on Phuket Sandbox









PHUKET, 8 October 2021 (NNT) – Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong has met with Russian Consul General to Phuket Vladimir V. Sosnov to exchange their views on Thailand’s reopening to foreign tourists under the Phuket Sandbox scheme, and to discuss charter flights from Russia to Phuket.

The Russian consul general said there were many Russians who were interested in coming to Thailand under the Phuket Sandbox program, but Russia’s government was still concerned about Thailand’s COVID-19 infection numbers. It was discouraging travel to Thailand until the number of infections drops to a level it deemed safe, which was 40 infections per 100,000 persons.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand





