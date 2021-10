A 36-year-old driver has been pronounced dead at the scene after he crashed into a power pole in Mueang Chonburi during curfew time this morning (October 8th).

The Mueang Chonburi Police were notified of the accident after midnight in Soi Tong Kung – Na Kuean in the Na Pa sub-district.

