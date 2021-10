TRAT: Three crewmen were safely rescued after a fishing boat sank during strong winds and high waves off Koh Kut on Saturday morning.

The fishing boat Chokwannarat was swamped by waves and capsized in the sea off the island in the Gulf of Thailand around 9.45am, said Sunthorn Munaowaroh, chief of Koh Kut district.

Jakkrit Waewkraihong

BANGKOK POST