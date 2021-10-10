  • October 10, 2021
Volcanic lava in Spain’s Canary Island La Palma engulfs more houses and buildings

La Palma Volcano eruption in Canary Islands, Spain. Houses and villages destroyed. Photo: Twitter.




This Sunday marks three weeks of the eruption of the “Cumbre Vieja” volcano, on the Canary Island of La Palma, but it does not give a second of respite to the population and experts who follow with expectation the minute by minute of this phenomenon of nature.

This Saturday, just two hours after midnight, a partial collapse of the cone intensified the lava outflow. And in the afternoon, a new and spectacular collapse, specifically on the northern flank, gave another boost to the lava flow.

The first consequence of this landslide and this increase in the flow of the landslide has been the destruction of another built-up area, vacated days ago: the industrial estate of Callejón de la Gata, belonging to the municipality of Los Llanos de Aridane. Furniture industries, an avocado packing plant… everything that was there no longer exists.

The authorities have published on their social networks the images of the collapse of the northern flank, as well as the advance of the giant lava flow devouring, meter by meter, the industrial park, while moving at high speed.

Since the eruption began on September 19, lava from the volcano of La Palma has already covered a total of 497 hectares and has affected or destroyed 1,281 buildings and infrastructure, according to the latest data provided by the Copernicus satellite.

-Thailand News (TN)



