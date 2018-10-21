PM satisfied with 12th ASEM in Brussels

BANGKOK, Oct 20 (TNA) — Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said he is satisfied with the outcome of the 12th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) in Belgium.
General Prayut said several countries are interested in investing in the Thai government-sponsored Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) programme.
Full story: tnamcot.com
TNA
