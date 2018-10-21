President of France Emmanuel Macron and Thai PM Prayut Chan-ocha attending the ASEM Asia–Europe Meeting in Belgium
News

PM satisfied with 12th ASEM in Brussels

By TN / October 21, 2018

BANGKOK, Oct 20 (TNA) — Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said he is satisfied with the outcome of the 12th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) in Belgium.

General Prayut said several countries are interested in investing in the Thai government-sponsored Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) programme.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close