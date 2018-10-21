Elephants ruin Korat corn harvest

Nakhon Ratchasima farmers have been promised assistance after wild elephants from Thap Lan National Park ravaged cornfields as much as two kilometres away.
“They ate my crop just days before I planned to harvest it,” Jamnong Karbbua, 45, lamented on Sunday. “My neighbours have also faced the same problem.”
By The Nation
