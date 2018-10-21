A corn field in Thailand
Isan

Elephants ruin Korat corn harvest

By TN / October 21, 2018

Nakhon Ratchasima farmers have been promised assistance after wild elephants from Thap Lan National Park ravaged cornfields as much as two kilometres away.

“They ate my crop just days before I planned to harvest it,” Jamnong Karbbua, 45, lamented on Sunday. “My neighbours have also faced the same problem.”

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close