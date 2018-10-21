A boat and Pom Phet fortress in Ayutthaya
North

Six killed after car plunges into canal in Ayutthaya

By TN / October 21, 2018

AYUTTHAYA: Six people were killed when their car skidded off a curved bridge, smashed through the railing and plunged into a canal in Bang Pa-in district of this central province early Sunday, police said.

Pol Lt Col Pornnarin Pluangkrathok, an investigator from Phra-in Racha police station, said the accident occurred at about 3am. The car, carrying four men and two women, was crossing the bridge linking the western ring road and Phahon Yothin road in tambon Chiang Rai Noi.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUNTHORN PONGPAO
BANGKOK POST

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close