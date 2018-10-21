Six killed after car plunges into canal in Ayutthaya





AYUTTHAYA: Six people were killed when their car skidded off a curved bridge, smashed through the railing and plunged into a canal in Bang Pa-in district of this central province early Sunday, police said.

Pol Lt Col Pornnarin Pluangkrathok, an investigator from Phra-in Racha police station, said the accident occurred at about 3am. The car, carrying four men and two women, was crossing the bridge linking the western ring road and Phahon Yothin road in tambon Chiang Rai Noi.

