PM heads to Belgium for 12th ASEM





BANGKOK, 18th October 2018 (NNT) – The Prime Minister is scheduled to attend the 12th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) in Brussels, Belgium and present a cooperation expansion plan based on the three pillars of politics, economics, and society and culture as well as to discuss bilateral relations with at least five other national leaders.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha has left for Brussels to be a part of the 12th ASEM. The meeting is taking place on the topic of global partners and global challenges and will seek to enhance partnerships against international issues. The PM intends to recommend relations between Asian and European countries be enhanced according to ASEM’s three pillars of politics, economics and society and culture.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand

