Some tourist fees waived





The government plans to exempt visitors from visa-on-arrival fees during November and December as it strives to salvage falling tourist numbers, especially from China.

The initiative floated by Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak aims to reassure Chinese tourists, whose numbers have declined since the Phuket boat tragedy in July.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHATRUDEE THEPARAT AND SUCHAT SRITAMA

BANGKOK POST

