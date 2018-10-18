Immigration at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok
Some tourist fees waived

By TN / October 18, 2018

The government plans to exempt visitors from visa-on-arrival fees during November and December as it strives to salvage falling tourist numbers, especially from China.

The initiative floated by Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak aims to reassure Chinese tourists, whose numbers have declined since the Phuket boat tragedy in July.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHATRUDEE THEPARAT AND SUCHAT SRITAMA
BANGKOK POST

