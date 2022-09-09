BMA Issues Flood Warnings After Heavy Rain and High Tide









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has issued flood warnings as high tide, a massive volume of run-off from upstream, and continuous heavy rain impede efforts to drain flood water in many areas throughout the capital.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said officials are now experiencing difficulties draining excess water from flood-affected districts, with the exception of the Saen Saep canal.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit

National News Bureau of Thailand

