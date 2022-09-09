September 9, 2022

Rangsit municipality on evacuation alert as canal overflows cause heavy flooding

15 hours ago TN
Khlong Nung in Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani

Khlong Nung in Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani. Photo: Seksan Phonsuwan.




Rangsit municipal administration, in Bangkok’s neighbouring province of Pathum Thani, has set up five temporary shelters in five schools and three car parks after heavy flooding in the municipal area resulting from overflows from the Rangsit Prayoonsak canal.

The municipal administration is also providing free sand bags to households to protect their houses after the level in the canal increased by about 1.8 metres yesterday (Thursday).

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Tags:

15 hours ago
