Rangsit municipality on evacuation alert as canal overflows cause heavy flooding









Rangsit municipal administration, in Bangkok’s neighbouring province of Pathum Thani, has set up five temporary shelters in five schools and three car parks after heavy flooding in the municipal area resulting from overflows from the Rangsit Prayoonsak canal.

The municipal administration is also providing free sand bags to households to protect their houses after the level in the canal increased by about 1.8 metres yesterday (Thursday).

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





