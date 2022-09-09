Over 80,000 Tons of Industrial Waste Illegally Dumped in Rayong









RAYONG, Sept 8 (TNA) – The Department of Industrial Works found an illegal landfill covering more than 80,000 tons of industrial waste in this eastern province.

In response to people’s complaints about considerable white dust from big trucks, Pruek Siroratanasret, the department’s director for industrial waste management, went to a factory of chemical fertilizers, gypsum, ammonia, ammonia hydroxide and sulfuric acid in the Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate in Muang district.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





