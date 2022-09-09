September 9, 2022

Over 80,000 Tons of Industrial Waste Illegally Dumped in Rayong

14 hours ago TN
Garbage in a area of an operating landfill

Garbage in a area of an operating landfill. Photo: Ashley Felton.




RAYONG, Sept 8 (TNA) – The Department of Industrial Works found an illegal landfill covering more than 80,000 tons of industrial waste in this eastern province.

In response to people’s complaints about considerable white dust from big trucks, Pruek Siroratanasret, the department’s director for industrial waste management, went to a factory of chemical fertilizers, gypsum, ammonia, ammonia hydroxide and sulfuric acid in the Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate in Muang district.

TNA



