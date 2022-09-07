September 8, 2022

70-year-old allegedly drunk British man kills one, injures another in car crash in Rayong

Songthaew in Rayong

Toyota Hilux songthaew in Rayong. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov.




A 70-year-old allegedly drunk British man killed one Thai man and seriously injured another in a multi-car crash in Rayong province.

A team of rescue services and Rayong police hurried to a fatal road accident on Suan Son-Ban Phe Road in the Mueang district of Rayong province Monday, September 5th.

By Tanakorn Panyadee
