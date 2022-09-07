SRT Unveils Renovated Passenger Train Carriages from Japan









BANGKOK, Sept 6 (TNA) – The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has conducted a test run of the Kiha 183 passenger train carriages donated by Japan after the work to modify and refurbish the first three carriages completed.

These renovated carriages which can run at the maximum speed of 100-110 kilometres per hour will be in service for short tourism routes next month.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





