September 8, 2022

SRT Unveils Renovated Passenger Train Carriages from Japan

Japanese KIHA-183 train carriage and locomotive

Japanese KIHA-183 train carriage and locomotive. Photo: Magicman0361 / ทีมพีอาร์การรถไฟแห่งประเทศไทย / Facebook.




BANGKOK, Sept 6 (TNA) – The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has conducted a test run of the Kiha 183 passenger train carriages donated by Japan after the work to modify and refurbish the first three carriages completed.

These renovated carriages which can run at the maximum speed of 100-110 kilometres per hour will be in service for short tourism routes next month.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



