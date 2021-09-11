  • September 11, 2021
Japan-donated trains in good condition: SRT

Ayutthaya train station. Photo: Adert. CC BY-SA 4.0.



BANGKOK (NNT) – The State Railway of Thailand has stressed the used trains from Japan it is receiving as a donation are still in good condition. The state railway operator will need to pay for the transportation of the 17 train carriages at a cost of 42.5 million baht.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has announced outcomes of the inspection of the 17 multiple unit diesel train carriages being donated by Japan, finding them all in good condition.

Japan’s rail operator JR Hokkaido is donating the train cars decommissioned since 2016 to Thailand, with the cost of transportation and refurbishment covered by the SRT.

