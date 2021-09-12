Chiang Mai could be the next city to welcome back visitors







From Phuket to Koh Samui, the country is nervously navigating its way through a reopening of the tourism industry. Chiang Mai could be next to roll out its carpet to welcome back visitors near and far.

However, obstacles stand in the way of tourism resuming, for Chiang Mai faces various challenges, from under-vaccination to tourist segmentation.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Panumate Tanraksa

BANGKOK POST





