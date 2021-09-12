  • September 12, 2021
SuperCheap Phuket ordered closed over COVID infections

Offer at SuperCheap Phuket. Photo: บริษัท ซุปเปอร์ชีป จำกัด / Facebook.



PHUKET: The main SuperCheap shopping complex in Rassada, north of Phuket Town, has been ordered closed for seven days as a measure to prevent COVID-19 infections from spreading after at least 23 staff there were confirmed infected.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew announced the closure today (Sept 11), which he pointed out was agreed by the Phuket Communicable Disease Control Committee.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News



