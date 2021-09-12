Sinovac-AstraZeneca vaccine cocktail main formula now, says official
SuperCheap Phuket ordered closed over COVID infections
PHUKET: The main SuperCheap shopping complex in Rassada, north of Phuket Town, has been ordered closed for seven days as a measure to prevent COVID-19 infections from spreading after at least 23 staff there were confirmed infected.
Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew announced the closure today (Sept 11), which he pointed out was agreed by the Phuket Communicable Disease Control Committee.
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News